Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu slams Congress for portrying BJP as 'anti-Christian'

Kharkutta: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday hit out at the Congress for painting the BJP as "anti-Christian" on the "beef ban".

"Where is the ban? Please ask the Congress as to where a ban on beef consumption is mentioned. They (Congress) have nothing else to talk of and so this non-issue has been made to look like the BJP government is anti-Christian," said the Congress-turned-BJP leader at "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sammelan" in Kharkutta, Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district, bordering Assam.

"Today, the Congress party is unable to find fault with BJP, so they have come with a political conspiracy to paint BJP with the tag of anti-Christian and beef ban. If it so, why should many BJP MLAs and front-runner of the party in Arunachal belongs from Christian community," he asked.

The Arunachal chief minister also criticised his Meghalaya counterpart Mukul Sangma for the lack of development in the state.

"A leader should have a holistic vision for the state but the chief minister of Meghalaya has failed to realise it. Sangma has failed the state. There is utter chaos in the state and the people of the state has suffered in all fronts of socio-economic development," Khandu said.

He said the Congress is a party with high command culture with no democratic system, where the party workers themselves are clueless about the party programmes.