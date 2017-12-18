Arun Jaitley says BJP's win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls reaffirms people's faith in Modi-govt's policies

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh reaffirms people's trust in the development agenda and policies of the Modi-government.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Results of the elections were announced onMonday.

"This victory reiterates pan India trust of people in the development agenda & policies of our government led by PM @narendramodi ji," Jaitley said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said election results show trust of the people in national development agenda of the BJP.

Gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh for voting and making BJP win the #HimachalPradeshAssemblyElections2017 Compliments to BJP Karyakartas, @BJP4Himachal@BJP4India & people of the state. Election results show trust of the people in national development agenda of the BJP. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 18, 2017

Congratulations to people of Gujarat, @BJP4India & @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas on BJP winning the #GujaratAssemblyElections2017 This victory reiterates pan India trust of people in the development agenda & policies of our government led by PM @narendramodi ji. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 18, 2017

