You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Arun Jaitley says BJP's win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls reaffirms people's faith in Modi-govt's policies

PoliticsPTIDec, 18 2017 21:51:45 IST


New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh reaffirms people's trust in the development agenda and policies of the Modi-government.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Results of the elections were announced onMonday.

"This victory reiterates pan India trust of people in the development agenda & policies of our government led by PM @narendramodi ji," Jaitley said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said election results show trust of the people in national development agenda of the BJP.


Click here for live coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 09:45 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 09:51 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores