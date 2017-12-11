You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Arun Jaitley fires back at Manmohan Singh: 'Those who violated policy of talks and terror not going hand-in-hand should apologise'

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 11 2017 20:54:39 IST


Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took on Manmohan Singh for his statement slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stated he was surprised that the Congress expected Modi to apologise, according to an ANI tweet.

Jaitley, addressing a press conference on Monday evening, said:  "Those who violated the national policy of talks and terror not going hand-in-hand should apologise." "India's talks with Pakistan and the level of engagement is well-known to everyone," he added.  Jaitley alleged that Congress leaders were in denial and rather than accepting it as a misadventure, were blaming those who raised the issue. Jaitley added that the Congress was a prominent part of Opposition and that "those in a responsible position in national politics should maintain that position". According to ANI, Jaitley also slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar:

On Monday, Singh hit out at Modi and said he was spreading "falsehoods" to “score political points.” Singh issued the statement after it was reported that he met a Pakistani envoy at the residence of Mani Shankar Aiyar. Singh, in his statement, denyied that any discussion about the Gujarat election took place at the meeting, said that Modi was losing ground in Gujarat and his fear of the imminent loss was evident.


Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

 


Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 08:50 pm | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 08:54 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores