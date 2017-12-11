Arun Jaitley fires back at Manmohan Singh: 'Those who violated policy of talks and terror not going hand-in-hand should apologise'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took on Manmohan Singh for his statement slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stated he was surprised that the Congress expected Modi to apologise, according to an ANI tweet.

Former PM Manmohan Singh has issued a statement asking PM Modi to apologise for what he said in an election rally with regard to a meeting involving Pakistani delegations. It is surprising that Congress party expect the Prime Minister of India to apologise for it: FM Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/kA8VtLAMNK — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

Jaitley, addressing a press conference on Monday evening, said: "Those who violated the national policy of talks and terror not going hand-in-hand should apologise." "India's talks with Pakistan and the level of engagement is well-known to everyone," he added. Jaitley alleged that Congress leaders were in denial and rather than accepting it as a misadventure, were blaming those who raised the issue. Jaitley added that the Congress was a prominent part of Opposition and that "those in a responsible position in national politics should maintain that position". According to ANI, Jaitley also slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar:

Those like Mani Shankar Aiyar always had an inconsistent position. They maintained a parallel line of dialogue, underplayed Pakistan's role in instigating terrorism in India & continued to engage with them (Pak) : FM Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/pACCscylnq — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

On Monday, Singh hit out at Modi and said he was spreading "falsehoods" to “score political points.” Singh issued the statement after it was reported that he met a Pakistani envoy at the residence of Mani Shankar Aiyar. Singh, in his statement, denyied that any discussion about the Gujarat election took place at the meeting, said that Modi was losing ground in Gujarat and his fear of the imminent loss was evident.

