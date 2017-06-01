Arun Jaitley denies allegations of BJP orchestrating political fissures in Tamil Nadu after Jayalalithaa's death

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday dismissed allegations that the BJP is running a proxy government in Tamil Nadu and said there was nothing unusual in state ministers coming to meet central ministers in Delhi regarding their state.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned we don't even have a single MLA in the Assembly. There is an elected government in the state, and if the ministers of an elected government come with regard to work of the state, there is nothing unusual in it," Jaitley said, responding to a query over the perception that BJP is running a proxy government in Tamil Nadu.

"States and the Centre are supposed to have a relationship," Jaitley responded, addressing a media briefing over his Ministry's achievements in the last three years of the Modi government.

The minister said that on Wednesday that some ministers of the Tamil Nadu government met him and handed over a memorandum regarding some long-standing demands of central funds for some scheme.

"They want the money to be released soon. There is nothing unusual about state ministers to come and meet the central ministers," Jaitley said.

After former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's death, the AIADMK plunged into a crisis. Bharatiya Janata Party was being blamed for its alleged role in orchestrating the political fissures in the ruling AIADMK.

The BJP has very little impact in Tamil Nadu.