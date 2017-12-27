Arun Jaitley clarifies on Modi's remarks agaist Manmohan, says PM never questioned predecessor's commitment to nation

For the first time since the Winter Session of Parliament began, the government on Wednesday issued a statement saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not question his predecessor Manmohan Singh's commitment to India.

"Prime minister in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either Manmohan or Former vice-president Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India," The Times of India quoted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Parliament has been on a deadlock after the Congress raised objections to Modi casting aspersions on Manmohan's meeting with Pakistani delegation.

In response, the Congress softened its approach towards the government. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said,"We respect the sentiment expressed by leader of the House (Jaitley)."

The Congress also apologised for the comments made against the prime minister in the course of campaigning in Gujarat.

"From our party, I can also say that we also don't believe to demean the post of Prime Minister. So we totally disassociate ourselves with statement or comment made against PM during election, there is no scope for any derogatory remarks against prime minister," India Todayquoted Azad as saying in the Upper House of Parliament.

Azad was referring to now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remark against Modi.

Attacking the Congress over Aiyar's "neech" remark during a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur, Modi had claimed that Pakistan was interfering in the Gujarat elections. In his speech, he had also cast aspersions on Manmohan and Ansari and hinted at a possible collaboration between the Congress and the ISI.