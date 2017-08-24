BJP appoints poll managers ahead of Assembly elections: Jaitley in-charge of Gujarat, Javadekar gets Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to blow the poll bugle as the party went into the preparation mode. With a Cabinet reshuffle and major organisational changes already in tow, the saffron party on Thursday also announced its poll managers for each of the poll-bound state. BJP president Amit Shah appointed Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in-charge of the Gujarat assembly polls while handing the responsibility of Karnataka to Human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar.

Arun Jaitley appointed BJP election incharge of Gujarat,Thawarchand Gehlot election incharge of HP. Prakash Javadekar of Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017

The Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to take place later this year. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018. The term of the Gujarat Assembly comes to an end on 22 January 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on 28 May 2018. As per ANI, Piyush Goyal was made co-incharge for the elections in Karnataka:

Piyush Goyal appointed co-incharge for Karnataka elections — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017

For the Gujarat elections, Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, PP Chaudhary were appointed co-incharges:

Narendra Singh Tomar,Nirmala Sitharaman,Jitendra Singh,PP Chaudhary appointed co-incharges for Gujarat elections — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017

With regards to the Opposition, the Congress leadership on Monday asked party legislators from Gujarat to remain united and continue their fight for truth and ideology in Mahatma Gandhi's home state, as reported by PTI.

The report further mentioned that the meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence was also attended by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary incharge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot, and party's key strategist Ahmed Patel.

Gujarat MLA Shaktising Gohil said that the party leadership told the MLAs to continue opposing such forces unitedly which will result in rallying public support.

The Congress is seeking to stage a comeback after being out of power in Narendra Modi's home state for nearly two decades, while the party seeks to retain Karnataka.