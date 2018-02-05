Anti-Sikh riots: BJP files complaint with Delhi Police against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

New Delhi: The BJP filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

BJP national secretary RP Singh met the Additional Police Commissioner, New Delhi, and filed a complaint which was based on purported video clips concerning the Congress leader.

The video clips were released in a press conference by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK.

"It has been requested in the complaint that since the accused can leave the country any time hence he should be arrested immediately and prosecuted under IPC sections 302, 147/149 and 120-B," RP Singh said in a statement.

Earlier, Manjit Singh GK said that they would send copies of the video clips to various authorities and demanded arrest of the Congress leader.