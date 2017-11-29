Another Meghalaya legislator withdraws support to Congress-led government

Tura : Independent legislator Rophul Marak on Wednesday withdrawn support to the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government ahead of the assembly elections next year.

The second Independent legislator to withdraw support to the Mukul Sangma-led government after Robinus Syngkon earlier this month, he said his decision came since "the Chief Minister has failed to fulfill the aspiration of the people of my (Rongra-Siju assembly) constituency".

"I am answerable to the people of my constituency and the district. They are asking questions as to that what we have done in our tenure of five years. The development work in South Garo Hills has been dismal. The main problem is road and communication," he said.

Election to the 60-member state assembly is scheduled to be held in February-March 2018.

However, the withdrawal support to the Congress government will not have any serious impact as the government still has support of 30 legislators - one short of a majority in the 60-member legislature.

The Nationalist Congress Party, which has two members, one member from the North-East Democratic Socialist Party and nine independent legislators are supporting the Congress.

The opposition Meghalaya People's Front is made up of eight United Democratic Party legislators, two from the National People's Party. The Hill State People's Democratic Party, which has four members and two independents, are not part of the opposition grouping.