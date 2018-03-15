Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is TTV Dhinakaran's new party: Rebel AIADMK leader seeks to appropriate Jayalalitaa's legacy

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (also spelt as Dinakaran) floated a new political party "Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam" on Thursday. The party name contains the word Amma which was the name popularly used for late J Jayalalithaa. The party flag also prominently features an image of Jayalalithaa.

ANI quoted him as saying, "We will win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol".

Last week, the Delhi High Court had allowed Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably a 'pressure cooker', and a suitable name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him. Justice Rekha Palli directed the Election Commission to do the needful within three weeks after giving Dhinakaran's faction an appropriate hearing.

The court order came on an interim application filed by the Dhinakaran – VK Sasikala faction in their main petition challenging the Election Commission's 23 November order in 2017, which had allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the group headed by Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Dhinakaran had earlier told the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls held before his claim to the party's symbol was decided. The application sought the allocation of the name and symbol only till the pendency of the main petition, claiming that otherwise the poll panel might declare it as a separate party.

Dhinakaran had won the bye-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December 2017 under the 'pressure cooker' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

The Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction had given a list of three names – All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam – seeking that one of them be temporarily allotted to them.

On 4 December 2017, the high court had declined to grant any interim relief to Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction of the AIADMK by dismissing their plea to use the 'hat' symbol in the bypoll to the RK Nagar Assembly constituency. The court had left the decision to the Returning Officer who had allotted the 'pressure cooker' symbol to Dhinakaran for the bypoll held on 21 December, 2017.

The 'hat' symbol was given to the Sasikala-Dhinakaran group by the Election Commission in March, 2017 after it froze the use of the 'two-leaves' symbol to which the group led by Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam had also laid claim. The Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam faction had at the same time been granted the 'electric pole' symbol.

However, on 23 November, 2017, the poll panel had ruled in favour of the Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam faction by allotting the 'two-leaves' symbol to them.

The symbol issue has been lingering since April last in the aftermath of the announcement of the bypoll to Radha Krishnan Nagar constituency in Tamil Nadu following the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

Earlier, rival factions led by Sasikala and Panneerselvam had staked claim over the symbol. Palaniswamy was then in the Sasikala camp. Later, a large number of legislators led by Palaniswamy revolted against Sasikala.

