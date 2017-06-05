Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar islands for BJP expansion ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

You are here:
Jun, 05 2017

New Delhi: As part of his nationwide tour to review and boost the BJP's organisational capacity, party president Amit Shah will be in the Andaman and Nicobar islands for two days starting Tuesday.

File image of BJP chief Amit Shah. News18

A party statement said Shah will meet party office-bearers, elected representatives drawn from various regions of the union territory besides notable personalities during his two-day stay.

He has drawn up a programme to visit all states and union territories (UTs) in 110 days, an exercise aimed at reviewing the party's organisational work and strengthen and improve it before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands send only one member to the Lok Sabha and Shah's effort underlines his commitment to tone up the BJP's set-up everywhere, party sources said. Andaman and Nicobar's current member of Parliament Bishnu Pada is from the BJP.

The party has full-time services of over four lakh workers, who will work on its expansion for a period of 15 days, six months and a year, in different parts of the country during the ongoing centenary birth anniversary of its ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the statement said.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 09:34 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 09:39 pm

