Amit Shah to meet leaders of backward classes to strengthen BJP during three-day Tamil Nadu visit

Chennai: BJP president Amit Shah is likely to meet leaders representing backward and most backward classes as part of efforts to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu during his three-day visit to the state from 22 August.

Shah will be addressing leaders of backward classes from diverse backgrounds here on 22 August. Also, their viewpoints on key issues and grievances, if any, will be heard and these will be taken to a logical conclusion, party sources said.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of the Centre's Constitutional Amendment Bill, providing constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes which is now with the Rajya Sabha Select Committee.

Also, in the Tamil Nadu's perspective, uplift of Scheduled Castes, tribes, backward, most backward and other marginalised classes has always been important.

Both the AIADMK and DMK, dominant players in the state, have given top priority to it in their political narrative.

Against such a background, sources said, the push for the growth of backward classes by Shah was coming at the right time after a similar exercise by the party in respect of SCs.

In 2015, Amit Shah had met Scheduled Caste groups in Madurai during his Tamil Nadu visit. He had at that time endorsed their demand for the nomenclature of Devendrakula Vellalar for them.

Later, a delegation of such SC groups had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had assured them that their demand will be considered positively.

Strengthening the basic party unit at the booth level will be a key focus during Shah's visit, the sources added.

Shah will hold discussions with office-bearers of a booth committee here at Nadukuppam, which is primarily a neighbourhood of fishermen on 23 August. He is also scheduled to have breakfast at the residence of a grassroots level office-bearer at Nadukuppam.

"We will replicate Shahji's model to strengthen our booth committees based on his interactions with our office bearers at Nadukuppam," a party leader told PTI, adding the top leader's visit was primarily to strengthen the party's organisational apparatus.

Out of about 65,000 booths in Tamil Nadu, BJP says it has presence in about 40,000 booths with functional committees.

Shah is also likely to meet professionals like those working in the IT sector during his visit to Coimbatore on 24 August. Also, some leaders from other political parties may join the BJP in his presence.

Shah is also likely to address the media on 23 August, according to his tentative schedule.

He will arrive on 22 August, leave for Coimbatore on 23 August evening, and leave for Delhi from there on 24 August.