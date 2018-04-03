Amit Shah to begin two-day Odisha tour from tomorrow, will meet party leaders to discuss strategy for 2019 elections

Bhubaneswar: BJP President Amit Shah will arrive in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Odisha, with his party gung-ho over it and ruling Biju Janata Dal saying it will have no impact on state politics.

"Shah's visit will change the political contours in Odisha. Shah will replicate the strategies that helped the BJP win in many states in the country," BJP Spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said.

Shah will address two public meetings at Bhawanipatna and Bolangir on 4 and 5 April. He will also meet party office-bearers to strategise for the 2019 Assembly polls, said Sharma.

Shah's visit comes in the wake of the BJP's defeat in the Bijepur assembly bypoll.

To counter Shah's visit, the BJD will organise a public meeting in Ganjam district on Wednesday where former Union Minister Chandrasekhar Sahu and several other Congress leaders will join the party.

BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the meeting.

Former BJD Minister Arun Sahoo said on Tuesday that Shah's visit would have no impact on the BJD's prospects in the 2019 assembly elections.

He also reminded the BJP about the party's poll promises of providing jobs. "What about their promise to provide employment to two crore youths every year? The BJP President should share the success mantra of how his son's company turnover grew exponentially."