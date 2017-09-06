Amit Shah to arrive in Odisha today, will conduct series of meetings in three-day visit

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Odisha from Wednesday as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party in the states.

The BJP president is scheduled to meet party legislators and MPs during his visit.

He will hold a separate meeting with state office bearers, district presidents and district prabharis (in-charge), the BJP said in a statement.

Shah will also address a karyakarta maha-adhiveshan or a workers mega conclave.

The BJP has been making significant inroads into the state and is being seen as the primary opposition party to Naveen Patnaiks BJD, which has been ruling Odisha for almost 17 years now.

Earlier this year, the BJP notched an impressive tally in local elections, winning 306 of the 853 zilla parishad seats, up from the 36 seats it had in 2012.