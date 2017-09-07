Amit Shah receives flak from BJD for saying party being driven by dynasty politics

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Thursday attacked the BJP and its national president Amit Shah for his remarks accusing the BJD of being driven by dynasty politics.

Shah at a meeting on Wednesday evening had said that dynasty politics, like in the Congress, also prevailed in BJD. He had also alleged that though there were talented leaders in the party, they could not lead it because they were not from former chief minister Biju Patnaik's family.

BJD spokesman Pratap Deb, party general secretary Arun Sahu and Sanjay Dasburma at a press meet said that Naveen Patnaik entered politics after the death of Biju Patnaik.

"Naveen Patnaik entered politics because people wanted him to serve the state and put their faith on him which he has been able to retain for 18 long years through good governance," said Sahu.

"Chief Minister Patnaik never speaks against anyone and does his job quietly. Shah's statement against a person of such stature is condemnable," he said.

Mocking the BJP president, Sahu said political courtesy is something which could be found only in Naveen.

Rejecting Shah's 'non-performing' tag to the Odisha government, Deb said, "BJP must come out with an answer why the central government went on to bestow awards on the BJD government for its contribution towards sports, rural schemes and others."

On Shah's statement that the Centre was giving enough funds to the state but the government was not cooperating in developmental works, Deb said the centre was not doing any favour to the state.

"Under the federal system, the Centre is duty bound to give assistance as they (Centre) too take tax from the state. Not just BJP, anyone is bound to meet the federal obligation. They are not doing any charity."

Deb also took aim at the Centre's 'Ujjwala' scheme saying that BJP is trying to fool the people of Odisha by changing the names of several of its schemes.

During a press conference held in the city earlier in the day, Amit Shah had said the cooperation of the Odisha government with the Centre was completely missing for the state's development.

"Simply being awarded by a magazine does not realise the dream of development," Shah had said.

Meanwhile, Odisha IT Minister CS Behera at a rally demanded an apology from Shah for making "objectionable" remarks against the chief minister and the Odisha government.

Shah had on Wednesday dubbed Patnaik as a "defunct transformer" while describing Modi as the "power house."

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a hurriedly convened press conference after BJD leaders criticised Shah.

"I am ready for an open debate with chief minister on all issues raised by BJD leaders," Pradhan said.