Amit Shah postpones meeting with BJP's Delhi leaders; will focus on Kerala, West Bengal

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah's planned meet with party's Delhi unit workers and leaders as part of his 95-day all-India tour, has been postponed, apparently in view of his enhanced focus on Kerala and West Bengal.

Party sources said that Shah was scheduled to interact with city units leaders in mid-June, but the programme was postponed, as he is paying more attention to politically crucial West Bengal and Kerala before the 2019 general elections.

No fresh date has been announced for a Delhi meet. "We had received Shah's programme on June 14-15. But he has now altered all his priorities focusing on Kerala and Bengal. The meet in Delhi has been postponed," said a senior party leader.

Shah had set off on an all-India tour on 29 April with an aim to strengthen the party-base ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has been trying to make inroads into the states, including Kerala and West Bengal, where it faired badly in 2014 elections, despite a Modi "wave".

The BJP had managed to win just 4 of the 102 Lok Sabha seats in four states of West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha and Telangana in the 2014 elections.