Amit Shah meets Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, discusses upcoming state visit and Assembly poll

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and other leaders of the state at the Raipur airport, during a brief stopover before proceeding on a tour of Odisha.

Notably, the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due later this year. Shah was at the airport for about one-and-a-half hours before leaving for his Odisha tour, Singh told reporters after the meeting. During the meeting, there was a discussion on Shah's upcoming visit to the state, he added. Shah is likely to visit the Chhatishgarh by the end of this month when he will take a review of the tasks that he had assigned to the party office-bearers and the organisation during his visit in June last year.

The two leaders also discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bijapur district on 14, Singh said. The prime minister would launch the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, government's mega healthcare initiative, from Bijapur on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Under this scheme, the government plans to open of 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres in the country to provide people-centric comprehensive primary healthcare. Also, over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) in the country will be provided treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, Shah also took stock of Chhattisgarh government's recently concluded 'Lok Suraj' campaign, for redressal of public's grievances, and the 'Jansampark Abhiyan' (to connect with people across the state), Singh informed. The BJP chief was welcomed by party's state unit president Dharamlal Kaushik, general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sai, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and other leaders at the airport.