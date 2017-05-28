Amit Shah listens to Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat with Delhi slum-dwellers

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah and other party leaders joined the slum-dwellers of Ravidas Ashram as they together listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat radio programme.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, party vice-president and Delhi unit in-charge Shyam Jaju accompanied Shah during his visit, seen as an attempt by the party to strike a chord with the inhabitants of slums and unauthorised colonies.

Similar gatherings were organised by the saffron party at various other locations of the national capital, including at Inderpuri, Rohini, Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk.

The recent victory of the BJP in the MCD polls was attributed by the party to Tiwari's "connect" with the residents of unauthorised colonies, slums and rural areas.

The resounding victory has rekindled the party's hope of returning to power in Delhi in the next Assembly polls due in 2020.