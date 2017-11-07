Amit Shah launches BJP's door-to-door campaign from Naranpura ahead of Gujarat Assembly Election

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the party's six-day 'Gujarat Gaurav Maha-Sampark Abhiyan' ahead of the next month's Assembly polls by knocking on voters' doors with a message of development.

Through the door-to-door campaign, the ruling party, which is yet to declare candidates for the upcoming elections, plans to reach out to voters under 50,000-odd booths in the state.

Shah launched the campaign from Naranpura constituency, from where he was an MLA earlier, after offering prayers at the Goddess Ambaji Temple on Sola road area.

He visited around ten residential societies, including Parasnagar, as part of the campaign.

Amid beating of drums, the Rajya Sabha member, along with a large number of BJP workers interacted with residents, went inside some houses, asked about their well-being and requested them to vote for the BJP in the coming elections.

The people were seen welcoming the BJP chief, who was their MLA since 1998 but had resigned from the post after being elected to the Rajya Sabha a few months back.

Shah along with other party workers distributed copies of a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to voters in every house where they campaigned.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former chief minister Anandiben Patel and other BJP leaders also launched the door-to-door campaign from different parts of the state.

Rupani campaigned in Gandhigram area of his Rajkot-2 constituency, while Patel campaigned in her Gathlodia constituency of Ahmedabad city.

The party's senior leaders as well as booth-level workers interacted with voters under various booths across the state.

The exercise is aimed at telling people about what the BJP has done for the state's development.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December.

Several Union ministers - Smriti Irani, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, VK Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Prakash Javadekar - would also visit Gujarat during the drive and interact with voters at their designated places, Gujarat BJP spokesperson IK Jadeja on Monday said.