Amit Shah in Odisha: BJP chief urges party workers to throw out BJD govt for not focusing on development

Bhubaneswar: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday exhorted the party workers in Odisha to throw out the BJD government for failing to take up developmental works in the last 17 years of its governance.

"Naveen Patnaik is a burnt transformer while (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is a powerhouse. If the transformer could not provide electricity from the grid to people, don't just replace the transformer, uproot and throw it out," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president said while addressing the party workers.

He said that in the 17 years of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) rule, Patnaik has failed miserably on several fronts and not been able to usher in development in Odisha.

"None of Modi government is involved in corruption unlike members of Naveen government. So far there has been only corruption. They will be sent to jail after BJP comes to power in 2019," Shah said.

Shah said Naveen Patnaik is seeing 'lotus' in his dream after BJP's spectacular performance in the last Panchayat polls in the state.

He also mocked Naveen Patnaik for failing to speak Odia even after ruling the state since last 17 years.

Accusing the state government of not cooperating with the Modi government to carry out development works in the state, he demanded that Patnaik give account of the Central funds provided to Odisha.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Amit Shah's visit would not have any impact on the BJD's prospects in the 2019 Assembly polls.

"I don't see any impact," Patnaik told reporters.

Responding to Shah's remark that those who had grown old were finding it difficult to accept the BJP's claim of winning more than 120 seats of the 147 seats in the next polls, Patnaik said, "I don't know what he (Shah) is doubting of my age."

He also reiterated his 'doubt' over the chances of BJP achieving the '120+' target in the general elections in Odisha.

"I doubt whether they will get so many seats in the next elections," Patnaik said.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Odisha to strengthen the party's base and strategise to achieve 120+ seats in the state assembly in the 2019 polls.