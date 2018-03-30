Amit Shah in Karnataka says Siddaramaiah's time has come to an end, deplores killings of BJP, RSS workers

Mysuru: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said his party, if voted to power, would make efforts to hunt down the killers of RSS and BJP workers in Karnataka, and hand out severest of punishment to them.

"I would like to tell the people of the state that Siddaramaiah's time has come to an end. Soon after the BJP forms the next government under Yeddyurappa's leadership, it will make all efforts to hunt down the killers (of RSS and BJP workers) from any corner of the world," he said.

Shah was speaking to reporters after meeting the family members of BJP worker Raju, who was hacked to death in March 2016.

"They will be sent to jail and handed out stringent punishment," he added.

Shah said Siddaramaiah was mistaken if he and his government thought they could stall the saffron ideology from spreading by unleashing violence against BJP and RSS workers.

"In politics, there is no room for violence. If Siddaramaiah and his government think they can stall our ideology from spreading, then he is mistaken," he said.

Shah alleged that police were not initiating any action against those who killed as many as 22 BJP and RSS workers across Karnataka.

He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has been releasing jailed killers and they have been "given opportunity" once again to kill people.