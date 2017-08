Amit Shah holds strategy meeting with BJP ministers ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday held a "strategy session" with senior Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley, on the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat where the party has set a target of winning 150 seats.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, PP Chaudhury, Jitendra Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meet. While Jaitley is in charge of the election in Gujarat, the other ministers are the co-in charge of the polls.

BJP's general secretary in charge of organisation Ram Lal and general secretary Bhupinder Yadav were also present at the meeting at Shah's residence to fine tune the BJP strategy.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP seeks to win 150 seats and retain power.

"The party held a strategy session to achieve the target," Yadav later told reporters.

The Assembly polls are due in Gujarat later this year.