Amit Shah exhorts party workers to wipe out Congress from Gujarat

Junagadh: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday asked the party workers that instead of just focusing on winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, they need to work towards uprooting the Congress from the state.

Addressing a gathering of local workers of the party's Saurashtra zone in Junagadh on Tuesday, Shah said the Congress was just day-dreaming about winning the polls, slated to be held later this year.

"Though the Congress is day-dreaming to win the upcoming polls, it could not defeat the BJP since 1990 in Gujarat. This time, party workers will not just fight to win, but to uproot the Congress," Shah said in his address.

"Today, each and every party worker of Saurashtra zone should take a pledge to win 150 seats (out of total 182)," he said.

Commenting on the completion of three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, Shah said no opposition party could point its finger on the NDA government.

"If you look at the figures, one cannot even believe that a government can do so many things in just three years. Our country is touching new heights globally under the prime minister's leadership," he said.

Before pointing their fingers on us, the Congress leaders need to introspect and see what their government did in the past. In their 10 years of rule, Sonia-Manmohan government were involved in one scam every month. They indulged in scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore, Shah alleged.

"I want to tell Sonia ji that the opposition could not level a single allegation during these three years. The Modi government made India free from corruption and gave a transparent regime," the BJP chief said.

He also attacked the Congress on the issue of Modi's foreign visits. "(Congress leader) Kamal Nath had recently said that Modi is visiting foreign countries frequently. When I saw the figures, I learnt that Modiji made only a couple of visits more than previous Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," said Shah.

"However, the Congress feels that Modiji's visits were more. It is because people take note of Modiji's foreign tours. Earlier, such visits by the Prime Minister used to go unnoticed.

Now, thousands gather to welcome Modi and the entire world has to take note of our prime minister," he said.