Amit Shah begins three-day Chhattisgarh visit in a bid to prepare party for 2018 Assembly elections

PoliticsPTIJun, 09 2017 08:37:34 IST

Raipur: BJP president Amit Shah has asked the party workers in Chhattisgarh to aim for almost a three-fourths majority in the next year's Assembly elections.

File Image of BJP president Amit Shah

Shah, who arrived in Raipur on Thursday on a three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state, held meetings with party leaders and workers.

"He exhorted workers and leaders to ensure victory in at least 65 seats while focusing on winning all 90 seats in Assembly in 2018 elections", a senior state BJP leader said.

Shah also asked BJP office-bearers to make extensive booth-level tours to take a stock of situation.

BJP, in power in Chhattisgarh since 2003 under the leadership of chief minister Raman Singh, it is now eyeing a fourth consecutive term.

Shah also held a meeting with state BJP's core group, MPs, MLAs, general secretaries, Mayors, presidents of Zila Panchayats, etc.

Later he interacted with party's district unit presidents and asked them to focus on the polling booths where party had fared badly in 2013 Assembly elections.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 08:37 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 08:37 am

