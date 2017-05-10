Akhilesh Yadav needs lessons on patriotism: Politicising soldiers' deaths shows how nation comes last for SP president

When the news of death of every single Indian soldier while protecting Line of Control (LoC), or in an encounter with terrorists, or in an ambush by Naxalites dawn a deep sense of regret and outrage to the nation, Akhilesh Yadav occupies himself with something else — finding colour of the blood of departed brave.

Not just that he wants the government and armed forces to make a public display of mutilated bodies of martyrs, as and when any such incident takes place.

Ironically, Akhilesh Yadav made the world know of his preferences while he was on a family vacation in Jhanshi at the fort from where Maharani Laxmi Bai once ruled and raised the banner of an Indian revolt against British occupation.

Consider what Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had to say on the death of Indian soldiers: "Media ko sawal karna chahiye ki jawano ke sar kate ja rahen hai aur jawano ke kya kya ang kate hain, woh aapko batana chahiye. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh aur Dakshin Bharat samet bahut sare sainik sahid hote hain lekin batao Gujarat ka ek bhi sainik nahi hai, hua ho to batao (Media should question that jawans are being beheaded, what parts of their bodies are being dismembered. You should be showing that. Many soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and South India have been killed but tell me why is that there is not one soldier from Gujarat)."

It should be noted that Akhilesh Yadav's highly insensitive remark, bordering to ridicule came on a day when terrorists abducted and killed Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir where he had gone to attend the wedding of a relative.

In any case as per Samajwadi party traditions, it's Yadav family first, party second, state third and nation last. He was so much into caste and community politics that he simply can't understand or may be it is beyond his comprehension that a soldier is Indian and he fights for the nation. They belong to the nation, live and die for the country, and not for a state.

The least he could have done was to take a lesson from untiring valour and martyrdom of Rani Laxmi Bai whose land of karma he was vacationing with his wife and children to understand what it means to be an Indian.

Akhilesh Yadav would have done himself a favour if he had cared to take time off and watch Chak de India with his family. If he had watched that film he would not have talked absurd. In the film, Shahrukh playing Kabir Khan, coach of Indian women hockey team, asks every player landing for the pre-world cup training camp to introduce themselves and those who take the name of their state to identify were made to move out of the team ranks. For him, it was team India of one India, and the message went straight to the minds and hearts of every single person who saw the film. Akhilesh Yadav, most likely didn't see that film or didn't take any message home. He still can watch that 2007 movie and take right lessons.

The most shocking part is that the demand to show the mutilated bodies of soldiers, and question sa to why no soldiers in body bags are from Gujarat comes from a man who ruled India's most populous state for five years.

Akhilesh Yadav's reference of Gujarat has an implicit political meaning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are from Gujarat. He was trying to take Modi and Shah through innuendo. The bitter taste of the humiliating defeat in UP election at their hands perhaps weighs supreme in his thought process.

His distaste for the state of Gujarat is not new. In the run-up to Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections he had made the infamous "Gujarat ke gadhe" (donkeys of Gujarat) remark. In days to follow, he realised it hard ways that his remark boomeranged on him with ferocity.

This time around he would realise it the hard way: "Don't mix politics with family vacation", or what is called in that part of the country "chapas" and "dikhas rog" (a disease to be seen in print and television).