Akhilesh Yadav government spent Rs 15 crore on functions to distribute Rs 20 crore: CAG report

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh spent a staggering Rs 15.06 crore on programmes to dole out unemployment allowance cheques worth Rs 20.58 crore between 2012 and 2013, a CAG report has revealed.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report, tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday, also pointed out that under the party’s flagship unemployment allowance scheme, the funds should’ve been transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"An avoidable expenditure of Rs 15.06 crore was incurred on organising functions to distribute cheques to beneficiaries of ‘Berozgari Bhatta Yojna’ in 69 districts though the unemployment allowance was to be credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts," the CAG report stated.

Cheques worth Rs 20.58 crore were handed out by the previous Uttar Pradesh government to about 1.26 lakh unemployed persons by organising functions in 69 districts, in the year 2012-13.

As per the report, Rs 8.07 crore were spent on seating, refreshments and other logistical arrangements for these functions. Close to Rs 6.99 crore was spent on transporting the beneficiaries to the venues.

The Akhilesh-led government, in its reply, had stated that that expenditure incurred were in accordance with the instructions of the scheme.

The CAG, however, said that the reply was not reasonable as there was no mention of transporting such a large number of beneficiaries to the venue in the scheme’s guidelines.

These functions led to a spending of Rs 15.06 crore which cannot be justified and show a lack of financial propriety and concern for saving public money, the CAG report added.