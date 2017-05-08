Akhilesh Yadav expels five Shivpal aides after feuding uncle announced new political front

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party's national head Akhilesh Yadav expelled five leaders considered close to his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Amid those expelled are Mohammad Shahid, Deepak Mishra, Kallu Yadav, Rajesh Yadav and Rakesh Yadav, according to India Today.

Akhilesh's decision comes against the backdrop of Shivpal's recent announcement to form a splinter group. Following a long-standing family feud and struggle for power within the party, a sidelined Shivpal had on Friday announced that he was floating a new political party, to be headed by his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The new outfit will be called the Samajwadi Party Secular Morcha, Shivpal had said.

Sidelined since 2016 when Akhilesh ousted him first from the Cabinet and then divested him and Mulayam of their posts in the party, Shivpal said he was forced to form the new party to "restore Mulayam's honour".

The uncle-nephew duo have been trading barbs over the last one week. While Shivpal had been attacking Akhilesh, asking him to return the Samajwadi Party's national president's post to Mulayam, the latter hit back at his feuding uncle. "Being a politician, I know how to identify asteen ke saanp (deceitful people)," Akhilesh had said.

Akhilesh had said after becoming the national president that he would restore the post after the Assembly elections. Mulayam was the party president till the post was taken away from him by his son Akhilesh prior to the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The Samajwadi Party suffered a huge setback in the Assembly polls; it won just 47 seats as against the 228 it held in the outgoing 403-member Assembly.

Shivpal has been daggers drawn with his nephew for many months after a bitter family feud and power struggle broke out in the 25-year-old party. He had threatened twice in the past to quit the party and float his own if "respect" was not shown to Mulayam Singh.

