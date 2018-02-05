Akali Dal claims it has evidence of Jagdish Tytler's role in 1984 riots, says it will raise issue in Parliament

The Akali Dal claimed on Monday that they have a sting operation incriminating Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

"We have a sting of Jagdish Tytler in which he is admitting his role in the killings of 1984. We are handing over all proofs to the Central Bureau Investigation," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK said to ANI. "They should arrest him immediately," he added. The SAD leader said that if action was not taken against Tytler after providing the evidence, the party would raise the issue in Parliament and raise protests against the issue.

Tytler had allegedly provoked public fury against the Sikh community after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. According to News18, the CBI had filed a closure report on 29 September, 2007 regarding the Congress leader's role in the riots. This was after one witness was untraceable and another was not willing record his statement. However, on 18 December, 2007, then additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sanjiv Jain ordered the CBI to re-investigate the matter.

Tytler is also embroiled in an alleged corruption and forgery case. Tytler had moved the top court against the framing of charges by the trial court for allegedly using a forged letter addressed to then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 on the letterhead of the then minister of state for home affairs Ajay Maken. The letter was said to have been written by controversial businessman Abhishek Verma, seeking the easing of business visa norms.

On 4 January, 2018, the Supreme Court directed a Delhi trial court to complete these proceedings against Tytler and Verma in a year.