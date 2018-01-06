Ajay Maken files objection against ND Gupta's candidature for Rajya Sabha; AAP dubs move 'cheap publicity'

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken on Saturday filed an objection to nomination of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha candidate ND Gupta for allegedly holding an office of profit.

In his objection filed with the returning officer, Maken claimed that Gupta is "currently holding the office of a Trustee of the National Pension System Trust. He was appointed on 30 March".

Gupta, along with two other Rajya Sabha candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta, had filed nomination papers on 4 January. The scrutiny of the nominations is Saturday.

"ND Gupta's nomination is liable to be rejected under Section 36 of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 read with Article 102 of the Constitution," Maken claimed.

Meanwhile, AAP said that Maken was trying to gain "cheap publicity" through "frivolous" objections as the law does not forbid trustees from contesting. "Section 3, clause (L) of Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959, gives exemption to a trustee from disqualification under office of profit," AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.

"Also, the returning officer is not the competent authority to adjudicate on office of profit; Election Commission is. Frivolous objections to gain cheap publicity by Congress," he added.