Ajay Maken claims BJP tacitly backing AAP candidate ND Gupta for Delhi Rajya Sabha seat

Politics IANS Jan 08, 2018 13:27:45 IST

New Delhi: Congress said on Monday that when the BJP-led central government and the AAP were supporting ND Gupta's candidature for the Rajya Sabha, then "who will reject the nomination".

"ND Gupta going to Rajya Sabha was a foregone conclusion... But, we wanted to highlight how the AAP chose a BJP supporter and appointee to this plum Rs 1.74 lakh crore Trust, for Rajya Sabha?" Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken said in a tweet.

File image of Congress leader Ajay Maken. PTI

"When both AAP and BJP — the state and central government are supporting — who will reject the nomination?" he asked soon after Gupta's candidature was approved, quashing the Congress' complaints.

On Saturday, the scrutiny of nomination of Gupta was deferred following Congress' complaint to Returning Officer Nidhi Srivastava — its second complaint — that Gupta had not resigned as chairman of the Audit Committee of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) Trust.

In a letter to the Returning Officer, Maken had said that Narayan Dass Gupta was appointed as the chairman from September 8, 2015 and "has not resigned from the post till date".

The nominations of the AAP's other two candidates — party leader Sanjay Singh and businessman Sushil Gupta — for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha were approved on Saturday.


Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 13:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 13:27 PM

