AIADMK's Dinakaran faction tells Tamil Nadu governor CV Rao it wants Palaniswamy replaced

Chennai: The AIADMK group headed by jailed General Secretary VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran on Tuesday informed Governor CV Rao that it wants the Tamil Nadu chief minister to be changed, a faction member said.

Speaking to a television channel, Sasikala-Dinakaran loyalist Thangathamizh Chelvan said, "We have told the Governor that we will be taking steps to change Chief Minister Palaniswamy."

He said, "We are taking steps to change the chief minister."

According to Chelvan, the party legislators would meet and elect a new chief minister.

The Dinakaran faction was upset over their isolation in the party.

Nineteen legislators belonging to the Dinakaran faction met the Governor on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.