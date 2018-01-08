AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol case: SC issues notice to Delhi police on bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail plea of accused Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud sought the police's response and directed it to file a counter affidavit in the matter by 22 January, failing which the it "shall pass appropriate orders".

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on 16 April last year, was named in the charge sheet for alleged offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police had on 14 July last year filed a 701-page charge sheet claiming that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Dhinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by VK Sasikala, was arrested on 25 April and was granted bail on 1 June.

The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe the Election Commission officials.