AIADMK to decide future course of action if Centre fails to set up Cauvery Management Board, says CM K Palaniswamy

Coimbatore: With just four days left for the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board, ruling AIADMK on Sunday said it would decide on the future course of action if the government failed to do so.

"AIADMK hopes that the Centre will constitute the Cauvery Management Board in the remaining four days... we will decide the future course of action if the union government fails to do so," Chief Minister K Palaniswamy said at a function at Thondamuthur, where Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also present.

Following the 16 February final verdict of the Supreme Court on the vexed Cauvery river dispute,the ruling AIADMK and opposition parties, including DMK, have been urging the Centre to constitute CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) within six weeks from that day to ensure the state received its due share of water from the inter-state river.

The chief minister took a dig at arch rival DMK, saying their dreams of 'toppling' the AIADMK government would never materialise

The DMK's sole aim was to capture power both at the state and the centre and not the people's welfare, he said.

Panneerselvam also spoke along similar lines, hitting out at those who deserted the party, saying they were left with just a few cadres.

None could touch AIADMK, founded by party founder MG Ramachandran and 'strengthened like a fort' by the late chief minister Jayalalithaa and which had got the party symbol of two leaves and flag.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated an integrated drinking water supply project benefiting nearly two lakh people in 12 villages and laid the foundation stone for a Rs 215 crore flyover in the city.