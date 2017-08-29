AIADMK symbol row: Hear us out, TTV Dhinakaran urges Election Commission

New Delhi: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday approached the Election Commission, saying the poll panel should hear him before taking any decision on the party's election symbol.

The nephew of jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala approached the poll watchdog days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanaswami joined hands with rival O Panneerselvam to end the bitter feud between the warring factions of the party.

While the two factions joined hands, they made it clear that Sasikala and Dhinakaran, who still maintains he is the party deputy general secretary, will have no role to play in party affairs.

AIADMK Karnataka unit chief Pugazhendhi, who supports Dhinakaran, said he submitted a memorandum to the EC on Tuesday morning, reminding it that Sasikala was the principal respondent in the case and her and Dhinakaran's view should be considered before the poll panel takes any decision.

He alleged that letter pad of the AIADMK was being "misused" by factions including the chief minister.

"There are chances of factions misguiding the EC. So we want to remind the EC that GS Sasikala Natarajan and TTV Dhinakaran are the main respondents," he said.

The EC had in March issued an interim order freezing the 'two leaves' election symbol of the AIADMK, saying both the rival camps cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly bypoll.

While EPS and OPS factions have ended their differences, the symbol issue is likely to continue in the EC for some time as Sasikala camp is still opposed to the merger.