AIADMK row: Will not hurt prospects of Palaniswamy govt, says O Panneerselvam

Madurai: Amid the changing power equations in the ruling AIADMK's Amma faction, the rebel Puratchi Thalaivi Amma group on Wednesday said it will not hurt the prospects of the E Palaniswamy government in Tamil Nadu.

"The Palaniswamy-led government will not face a situation where it will lose (power) because of us," Puratchi Thalaivi Amma leader O Panneerselvam said, in what could come as a relief for the beleaguered chief minister.

Panneerselvam's comments come in the midst of MLAs in the Amma faction flocking towards party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, who is trying to re-assert his position after being released on bail in a bribery case despite facing a revolt by the Palaniswamy camp

A top aide of Dinakaran had claimed that so far 25 MLAs have met him since he came out on bail on 3 June in a case related to alleged attempt to bribe some Election Commission officials to get back the party's 'two-leaves' symbol.

The AIADMK (Amma) faction has 122 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

Incidentally, Panneerselvam and his supporting MLAs had voted against the Palaniswamy government in a trust vote moved by DMK on 18 February, days after the former had revolted against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, alleging he was forced to make way for her elevation as chief minister.

Palaniswamy had, however, won the trust vote by a margin of 122-11, with Opposition DMK being evicted following unruly scenes and its allies, Congress and IUML, staging a walkout.