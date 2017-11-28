AIADMK row: Two more Lok Sabha MPs leave TTV Dhinakaran camp to join EPS-OPS camp

Chennai: In a further setback to sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, two Lok Sabha MPs representing Vellore and Dindigul constituencies in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday joined the ruling camp.

The duo joined the mainstream ruling camp, a day after three Rajya Sabha MPs joined hands with Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam faction.

Vellore MP, B Senguttuvan and Dindigul MP, M Udhayakumar called on Palaniswami at his residence here and expressed their support to the ruling camp, a party release said here.

Senguttuvan cited the Election Commission order, allotting the two leaves symbol to the EPS-OPS camp and told PTI their decision to extend support was a natural outcome.

Earlier in the day, rival leader Dhinakaran claimed that MPs, including Vijila Satyanand, had told him that they would be back in his team if a "stay" was obtained from court to the Election Commission order allotting the symbol to the ruling faction.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, he said he had asked them to stay put in the establishment camp.

"They (MPs) have gone there fearing that they may face disqualification (if they stayed back in his faction)," Dhinakaran said.

The rival leader said he would meet his aunt VK Sasikala in Bengaluru prison tomorrow and announce the candidate for RK Nagar bypoll after the meeting.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha MPs had said here that they chose to align with the ruling camp as it had the official two-leaves symbol.