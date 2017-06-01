You are here:
  3. AIADMK row: TTV Dinakaran, aide Mallikarjuna get bail; court asks police to prove conspiracy charges

PoliticsFP StaffJun, 01 2017 14:57:46 IST

A special court in Delhi granted bail to AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna in the Election Commission bribery case on Thursday, media reports said. The court granted the relief to the two saying they were no longer required for custodial interrogation and they should not try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence.

According to Times Now, the court also ordered the police to prove the conspiracy charges.

Special judge Poonam Chaudhry, who was scheduled to pass the order on the bail pleas of Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna on Wednesday, said the order could not be completed and it would be pronounced on Thursday as stenographers were on leave.

File image of TTV Dinakaran. Twitter @TTVDinakaran

File image of TTV Dinakaran. Twitter @TTVDinakaran

Dinakaran was arrested here on the night of 25 April, after four days of questioning, for allegedly attempting to bribe unidentified Election Commission officials to get the undivided AIADMK's two leaves election symbol.

His faction had hoped to obtain the symbol for the bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, which was later on cancelled by the Election Commission after reports of alleged irregularities. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa who was elected from the constituency.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK symbol after two factions of the party — one led by Dinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam — staked claim to it.

Dinakaran had been accused of allegedly arranging the money from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

Dinakaran had sought bail on the ground that there was no reason to keep him in custody and no public servant was made an accused in the case though he was booked on graft charges. The bail was vehemently opposed by the crime branch of the Delhi Police which had said that the AIADMK leader had conspired with others to undermine the sanctity of the electoral process through corrupt means and practices.

With inputs from PTI

 


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 02:43 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 02:57 pm

