AIADMK row: Tamil Nadu Speaker sends notice to 19 MLAs of TTV Dhinakaran camp

The political crisis in Tamil Nadu shows no signs of abating any time soon. Pressure has been mounting on Chief Minister E Palaniswamy with AIADMK (Amma) deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran, DMK and the Congress demanding a floor test to prove the majority of the government.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker sent a notice to 19 MLAs of the TTV Dhinakaran camp, asking them to appear on 14 September.

Tamil Nadu assembly speaker sends notice to the 19 MLAs who support TTV Dinakaran, asks them to appear on 14 September. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

On Thursday, Dhinakaran had sought the removal of Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam during his meeting with Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. He has also accused the government of exerting pressure on the 19 MLAs loyal to him.

The MLAs were earlier served a notice on 25 August and 1 September and asked to explain their position by 5 September, ANI reported.

Dhinakaran told reporters on Thursday that he had sought "action" on the 22 August demand of his camp MLAs, who had earlier told the governor that they had lost confidence in the chief minister and that he should be removed.

"Our intention is to change the chief minister and (deputy chief minister) O Panneerselvam," he added.

On 22 August, the 19 pro-Dhinakaran MLAs had met Rao and told him they had lost confidence in Palaniswamy and wanted him to be removed as chief minister.

The Dhinakaran faction got a boost after three MLAs, who had won on AIADMK tickets and kept neutrality so far, joined him in the delegation when it called on the governor.

An AIADMK MLA owning allegiance to Dhinarakan initially defected to Palaniswamy’s side on Thursday.

STK Jakkaiyan, MLA from Cumbum, deserted the Dhinakaran faction and met Speaker Dhanapal and conveyed to him that he was backing Palaniswamy since he did not want the DMK to exploit the "internal problems" of the AIADMK and bring harm to the government.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has claimed the backing of 124 MLAs, including nine of the Dhinakaran camp. Senior minister and key supporter of the Palaniswamy camp, D Jayakumar told reporters that 111 MLAs attended a meeting with the chief minister expressing their support and also signed the party register.

Nine MLAs from "that camp" (Dhinakaran faction) also extended support to the chief minister over the phone, he claimed.

