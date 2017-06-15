AIADMK row: Panneerselvam faction reaches out to EC with trucks of affidavits

New Delhi: The war between the two factions of AIADMK once again reached the doorsteps of the Election Commission with the O Panneerselvam group on Thursday bringing in two vehicles full of affidavits in support of its claim over the party symbol.

The symbol faction had a few days ago brought four truckloads of documents to the Commission staking its claim over the party.

With just a few more days left for the poll panel's deadline for submitting details in connection with AIADMK's 'two leaves' party symbol, both Sasikala and OPS factions have been filing affidavits in large numbers.

The Panneerselvam camp claimed to have brought 1.8 lakh affidavits in support of his faction.

"Just like people chose Jayalalithaa to be the chief minister after the death of (former CM) MGR, people have accepted O Panneerselvam as the political heir of Amma (Jayalalithaa)," said former minister K P Munusamy.

The OPS team also disapproved claims of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late J Jayalalithaa, over the party symbol and flag.

"Deepa does not have any relation with AIADMK. She is not even a member of the party," Munuswamy said.

Representatives of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, a political outfit launched by Deepa, filed around 50,000 affidavits staking claim to the party symbol.

OPS faction's Maitreyan staged a protest at the Commission office as the security forces did not allow the vehicles, carrying affidavits, inside. However, the vehicles were allowed later.

The Commission had on 23 March issued an interim order freezing the ‘two leaves’ election symbol of AIADMK, saying both the camps cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly bypoll.

The bypoll has since been cancelled following allegations that money was used to buy votes. A fresh date for the poll is yet to be announced.

The two rival factions have sought more time to submit fresh documents substantiating their claims to the party symbol.