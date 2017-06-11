AIADMK row: OPS camp's senior functionary Parithi Ilamvazhuthi meets TTV Dinakaran

Chennai: A senior functionary in AIADMK's Puratchi Thalaivi camp, led by O Panneerselvam, on Sunday met the party's Amma faction leader TTV Dinakaran, calling him a "strong leader" who could strengthen the party.

Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, who had backed Panneerselvam following his revolt against party chief VK Sasikala in February 2017, said he was one of those who was 'fooled' by the 'theatrics' of the former Chief Minister.

"OPS (Panneerselvam) is a bigger actor than Sivaji Ganesan. I was one of those who was fooled by his sitting in the memorial (of Jayalalithaa) and doing meditation prior to his revolt," Ilamvazuthi said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Dinakaran at his residence here, Ilamvazhuthi said he had soon 'discovered' about Panneerselvam after joining his camp.

Quoting his meeting with the AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary Ilamvazhuthi said he had told Dinakaran that he was a "strong" man who could strengthen the party.

"In today's context, to strengthen this party, a strong leader is required and you are that leader, that is what I told him," he said.

Former DMK minister Ilamvazhuthi had joined AIADMK in 2013 in the presence of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.