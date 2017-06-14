AIADMK row: Confident that rival factions will 'reunite', says Tamil Nadu forest minister

Chennai: Expressing confidence that rival factions of the ruling AIADMK will unite, Forest Minister C Sreenivasan on Wednesday told the Assembly that if there is a "separation among brothers, it will be followed by a coming together."

Without explicitly naming the rival AIADMK factions or the present limbo in efforts for a patch-up, he quoted a song from AIADMK founder-leader MG Ramachandran-starrer Urimaikural, to express his view that ties will revive. The gist of the song underscored that if there was some separation among brothers, their relationship would revive later.

Stating that he was only referring to that fact, the forest minister, next in command to chief minister K Palaniswamy in the government, said they were all identified by MGR and groomed by J Jayalalithaa. He said Palaniswamy has taken up the responsibility of "steering this family," a remark seen as a reference to the government and also the party.

"We are working with him as colleagues and brothers," he said. Later, he began his reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department.

Though rebel leader O Panneerselvam had a few days ago disbanded a panel set up to facilitate merger of two factions, saying people were did not favour their unification, ruling AIADMK Amma faction led by the chief minister had asked him to reconsider it.

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran had also expressed hope that Panneerselvam would review his stand and join them.