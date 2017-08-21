AIADMK merger: VK Sasikala to be sacked from party chief post in today's general council meet, says Ponnaiyan

Chennai: The AIADMK General Council will be convened to expel VK Sasikala as party general secretary, said a senior leader owing allegiance to former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam said on Monday.

Former minister and party veteran C Ponnaiyan also expressed confidence that the AIADMK government would run its full course of five years and no MLA would take part in any attempt at toppling it.

He said the appointment of Sasikala as general secretary in the wake of Jayalalithaa's death in December was illegal at the first instance.

"There was no provision for Sasikala's appointment as general secretary because election to that post can be done only by the primary members of the party. The General Council, which appointed her, will be convened to remove her from the post," he told reporters.

He said under the AIADMK constitution whenever there is a vacancy to the post of general secretary, the duties and responsibilities of general secretary will be performed by an Executive Council.

