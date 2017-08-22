AIADMK merger: TTV Dhinakaran removes senior functionary from party

Chennai: AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakran announced that senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam has been removed from the party.

The move came a day after Vaithilingam, a loyalist of Chief Minister K Palaniswamy, said steps would be taken for the removal of jailed party chief VK Sasikala from the AIADMK.

Vaithilingam, AIADMK's Thanjavur (South) district secretary, was being removed from all posts, besides primary membership for "going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute" to it, Dhinakaran said.

"I request party workers to not to have any truck with him," Dhinakaran said in a statement.

He added that the announcement was being made with the "approval" of Sasikala who is serving her jail term in the disproportionate wealth case in a Bengaluru prison.

During the merger of the two AIADMK factions Monday, Vaithilingam had said measures would be initiated soon to expel Sasikala from the party, conceding to a key demand made by the faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam for the unification.

Vaithilingam, a former minister, was named party deputy coordinator during the merger event at the AIADMK headquarters.