You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. AIADMK merger: O Panneerselvam announces dissolution of panel for holding talks with rival faction

AIADMK merger: O Panneerselvam announces dissolution of panel for holding talks with rival faction

PoliticsPTIJun, 11 2017 22:52:52 IST

Chennai: Rebel AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday announced dissolving a seven-member panel formed in April to hold merger talks with the rival AIADMK (Amma) faction headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam's announcement at a meeting of party functionaries in Chennai came after senior party leaders pressed him for a decision in this regard.

A cheer went up from the cadre after he made the announcement, sources in the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction said.

"He announced that the panel stands dissolved," a source said.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 10:52 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 10:52 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 12SL Vs PAK
2Jun 14ENG Vs B2
3Jun 15BAN Vs B1
4Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores