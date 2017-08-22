AIADMK merger: Deputy CM Panneerselvam allocated additional portfolios of planning, legislative assemby

Chennai: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam was allocated additional portfolios on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao's office said in the statement that Panneerselvam was allocated the additional portfolios of Planning, Legislative Assembly, Elections and Passports, which were previously held by D Jayakumar.

Jayakumar was redesignated as Minster for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Panneerselvam was sworn in as deputy chief minister on Monday after the merger of the two AAIDMK factions.

He was initially allocated the portfolios of Finance, Housing, Rural Housing, Housing Development, Slum Clearance Board, Town Planning, Urban Development, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Accommodation Control.