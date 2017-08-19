AIADMK leader KP Munuswamy says VK Sasikala's expulsion necessary in interest of party and state

You are here:
PoliticsIANSAug, 19 2017 15:07:44 IST

Chennai: AIADMK leader KP Munuswamy on Saturday rejected reports that he was a stumbling block in the merger of the two party factions but said the expulsion of VK Sasikala was necessary in the interest of the party and the state.

File image of VK Sasikala. PTI

Munuswamy, a former minister and a party veteran belonging to the OPS faction, said the expulsion of Sasikala, a close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was the basic requirement of "dharma yuddham" launched by O Panneerselvam and without that it would have no meaning.

"I have taken a hard position on this matter. How can this be called an obstacle?" he said.

However, Munuswamy added that he and others in the faction would abide by whatever decision that is taken by Panneerselvam.


