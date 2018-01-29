In association with
Co-Sponsor
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

AIADMK expels 117 office-bearers from Sivaganga district for bringing 'disrepute' to party

Politics PTI Jan 29, 2018 15:10:51 IST

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Monday continued its disciplinary action against office-bearers, with top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswamy sacking over 100 of them for bringing "disrepute" to the party.

Supporters of All India Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK) attend an election campaign rally addressed by J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state and chief of AIADMK, in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 19, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

File image of AIADMK supporters. Reuters

The two leaders announced expelling 117 members belonging to the party's Sivaganga district and its sub units, including two former MLAs, KK Umadevan and Cholan CT Palanichamy.

The members were being expelled from AIADMK as they went against party principles and "brought disrepute" to it, Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and Palaniswami, its co-coordinator, said in a joint statement.

They asked their party workers not to have any truck with those expelled.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party, following its loss in the 21 December RK Nagar Assembly bypoll, won by sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran.

They had earlier too expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping the party posts of some of the key aides of Dhinakaran.

On Saturday, the two leaders had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district.


Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 15:10 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 15:10 PM

Also See






Watch: A brief history of India's Republic Day parade



Top Stories




Cricket Scores