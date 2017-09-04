AIADMK crisis: Palaniswamy camp to convene party meet on Tuesday, asks Dhinakaran loyalists to join

Chennai: Amidst the internal bickering in the AIADMK, a meeting of the party MLAs called by Chief Minister K Palaniswamy camp, is likely to be held on 5 September, sources said.

MLAs of the sidelined AIADMK deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran camp have also been invited to the meeting, party sources said.

They were tight-lipped about the agenda of the meeting. However, the meeting comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle for power between Palaniswami and Dhinakaran, even as 19 MLAs owing allegiance to the latter have revolted against Palaniswamy.

The revolting legislators had told the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao that they had lost confidence in Palaniswamy and had sought his removal as chief minister.