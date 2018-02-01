AIADMK continues clampdown on dissidents, expels 93 office bearers from Kanyakumari for bringing disrepute to organisation

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Thursday expelled over 90 office-bearers of the party's Kanyakumari unit, including a former minister, in continuation of its action against dissidents since its defeat in the RK Nagar bypoll.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced the expulsion of 93 office-bearers of the party's Kanyakumari unit for bringing 'disrepute' to the organisation. Those who were shown the door today included former state Minister KT Pachaimal.

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said these persons were being expelled from AIADMK for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing disrepute" to it. They were being expelled from all their present posts, besides from the party's primary membership, the two leaders said. They asked party workers not to have any truck with expelled members.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August 2017, had in January warned of action against those who go against the party line, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar Assembly bypoll which was won by sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran.

They had earlier too expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping some of the key aides of Dhinakaran of party posts.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had yesterday removed 123 office-bearers of the party's units in Tiruchirappalli, Erode, Vellore and Ramanathapuram.