Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's Moradabad visit, BJP MLA allegedly thrashes organisers over delay in preparations

Yogi Adityanath's Mordabad visit was marred by the spat between the local BJP MLA and the organisers of the event, just hours ahead of the chief minister's visit.

According to a report in Hindustan, BJP MLA from the region Sarvesh Singh lost his cool when he found some lag in the arrangements of a programme being organised to welcome the chief minister in the area.

The report states that the MLA, furious over the delay in preparations, chased the organisers and beat them up. The programme managers have registered a complaint against the MLA and threatened to commit suicide in front of the police station if apt action was not taken against the MLA.

The MLA, meanwhile, has said that he had only pulled up the managers responsible to oversee the preparations because they were not prepared even until late evening, a day before the chief minister's visit.

The local administration has said that the mater is under investigation, the newspaper reported.

Yogi Adityanath is visiting Moradabad on Sunday, where he is scheduled to address a rally and distribute equipment for people with disabilities, according to News 18. This event is scheduled to happen in Singh's village. The chief minister will also review the law and order and implementation policy decisions with the local administration. He will also visit the neighbouring town of Bareilly.