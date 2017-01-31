You are here:
Ahead of Punjab polls, three people killed in car blast in Bathinda near a Congress rally

IANSJan, 31 2017 23:04:13 IST

Chandigarh: At least three persons were reportedly killed in a powerful blast in a car near a rally of a Congress candidate near Punjab's Bathinda city on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident came days before polling in the assembly elections, slated for 4 February.

At least 15 persons were reported to be injured in the blast at Maur Mandi, about 200 km from Chandigarh, close to where Congress candidate Harminder Jassi was addressing a gathering at that time. They were rushed to hospitals in Maur Mandi and Bathinda.

Police officials rushed to the spot.

